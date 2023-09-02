Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $3,023,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 790,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 375.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.62. The stock had a trading volume of 423,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $421.73 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.