Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.14.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,223 shares of company stock worth $19,685,695 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

