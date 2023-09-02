Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stake Raised by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 145.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 379,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

