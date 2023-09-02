HRT Financial LP Buys 324,277 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 232.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,277 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 126,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $771,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 121.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

JEF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 917,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,748. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.