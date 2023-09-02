HRT Financial LP Grows Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.24% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 79,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,020,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,132,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

