UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1,194.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,481 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.32% of UFP Industries worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 531.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 651,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,065,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.31. 200,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,005,130. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.