271,434 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 271,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.22% of Donaldson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 521.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,300 shares of company stock worth $3,371,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 335,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

