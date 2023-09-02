HRT Financial LP Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 894.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

Eaton stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.67. 1,423,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $233.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,471 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.