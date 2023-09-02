HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 371,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. 8,552,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.