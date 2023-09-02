Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

PH opened at $422.48 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,689. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

