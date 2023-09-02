Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,272 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
NYSE:KMI opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
