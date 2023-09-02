Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,272 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.