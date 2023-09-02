HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 575,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.17% of GFL Environmental as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 123,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. TheStreet downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

