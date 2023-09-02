HRT Financial LP Buys 86,180 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.34% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $8,587,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $11,558,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 46.8% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 113,449,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,710,680. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

