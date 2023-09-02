HRT Financial LP Has $22.06 Million Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,050 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.35% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 948.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 573,035 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 385,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 493,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 352,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,183,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,478,555. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

