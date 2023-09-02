HRT Financial LP Grows Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,776 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BOKF NA acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 3,725,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

