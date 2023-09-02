Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.48. 1,357,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,127. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

