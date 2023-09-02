3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.95. 3,640,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.