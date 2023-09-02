Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,401 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $460.45. The company had a trading volume of 473,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,730. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.50.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,603 shares of company stock valued at $58,492,285. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

