Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 46.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 2,583,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,108. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

