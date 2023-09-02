Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $92.04. 4,609,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

