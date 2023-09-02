Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $191.88 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,820 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $191,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.52. 14,843,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,970,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

