Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 7,749 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.62% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $293,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,939.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,984.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,882.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

