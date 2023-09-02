Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.00 million-$171.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.90 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,800 shares of Tilly's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $47,532.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,172,307 shares in the company, valued at $29,164,425.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 154,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,437. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

