William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Oxford Industries worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

