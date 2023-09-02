Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78,422 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Autodesk worth $311,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $220.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

