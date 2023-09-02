Prudential PLC Purchases 23,604 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 212.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 44.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,623. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

