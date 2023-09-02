Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,788. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $269.49 and a 12-month high of $343.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.67 and its 200 day moving average is $290.31.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

