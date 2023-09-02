ACK Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,905,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,058,000. SmartRent makes up about 2.3% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned 2.96% of SmartRent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 191,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,854 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 686,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 28.5% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 805,546 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 752,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $664.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.83. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmartRent news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

