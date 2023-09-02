The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,661 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in New York Times by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Times by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in New York Times by 30.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,277,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,884. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Articles

