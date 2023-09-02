ACK Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

ACK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Atkore makes up 6.1% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $40,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,004. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

