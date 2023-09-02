Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $18.93 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,270. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.