Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 736 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $499.54. 248,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $504.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

