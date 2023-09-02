Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 344,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,553. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

