Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $14.24 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.41.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.