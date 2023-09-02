Miramar Capital LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2,241.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,739 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up about 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Albertsons Companies worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 2,007,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

