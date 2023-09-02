Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,147 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

REG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. 855,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.