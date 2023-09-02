Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Block were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Block Stock Up 0.9 %
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.