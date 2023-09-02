Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,529 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.70 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

