Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.75 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

