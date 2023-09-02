Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

