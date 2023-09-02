WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $1,041,928,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Evergy by 53.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $71.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

