Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.56.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

