Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 850,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,107 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

