Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $56.51 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.