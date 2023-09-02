Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 21,595 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.