Sei Investments Co. Purchases 141,566 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $52,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

