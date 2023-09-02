Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

