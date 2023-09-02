Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

