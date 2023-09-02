Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,053 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in State Street by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,555,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in State Street by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,747,000 after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

