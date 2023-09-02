Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $402,421,000 after buying an additional 321,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $374,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.73 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

